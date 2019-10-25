This is final weekend for Farmers Market
IRONTON — This Friday and Saturday will be the final day of the official Ironton Farmers Market.
Market manager Sam Heighton thanks the shoppers and the vendors for their support. The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive and sponsored by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
Scouts to participate in Make a Difference Day
PROCTORVILLE — The Mount Pisgah Committee Inc., a nonprofit corporation, and the Boy Scout Troop 38 of Proctorville will participate in Make a Difference Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The historic Mount Pisgah Cemetery on Ohio 775 in Proctorville will be the cleanup location. Refreshments will be served.
Contact Susanne Howard at 740 894-5318 for additional information.
Chesapeake church hosts Free Yard Sale
CHESAPEAKE — Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake is hosting a Free Yard Sale and Free Pancake Breakfast, rain or shine, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church located at 17632 Ohio 243.
Yard Sale is from 9 a.m. until noon and breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Everything is free. There will also be games, inflatables and facing painting. The community is invited. No vendors, please.
The church is located east of the 31st Street Bridge off Ohio 7, approximately 1 mile out Ohio 243.
Contact the church office at 740-867-4611 or email umbcoffice@zoominternet.net.
Run For The Brave 5K & Battle For The Wall 7K
IRONTON — On Nov. 9, the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Inc. are hosting a 5K/7K event. This event is to raise funds to support local veterans.
For questions or additional information, contact Kelly Adkins, kadkins@ilcao.org or 740-532-3534 ext. 12004.
Murder mystery dinner party planned
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom will host its annual murder mystery party, “Speak easy of Murder!” performed by Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Theater Troupe on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 3rd. St., Ironton.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner and show at 7 p.m. The event will have a gourmet dinner, costume party, and adult beverages.
Tickets by advance purchase only, $60 per guest. Tickets available at Unger’s Shoes and The Vault.
Board of education to meet
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.
Volleyball scheduled for Special Olympics
IRONTON — Lawrence County Ohio Special Olympics Volleyball games will be held at Rock Hill Middle School this year.
High school, middle school and adult participants will play Wednesday, Nov. 6, starting at 9 a.m. Elementary participants will play Thursday, Nov. 7, starting at 9 am.
Ironton Lions provide ‘The Best Scare in the Tri-State’
IRONTON — The Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel at the intersection of US 52 and Ohio 93, across from the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25-26.
Everyone is invited to attend and have a great scare.
Group meets weekly for health
CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.
Grand opening of dental services planned
PROCTORVILLE — On Nov. 7, the ILCAO Family Medical Centers will hold a Grand Opening of new Dental Services at the Proctorville Family Medical Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dr. Tiffany LeMasters will be the new dental provider at this location.
Proctorville Family Medical Center is located at 10777 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. For more information about the event, email dsmith@ilcao.org or call 740-532-3534, ext. 12342.
Wizardfest prep underway
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.