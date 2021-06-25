Special meeting at First Baptist today
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will host a special meeting at First Baptist Church in Proctorville at 10:30 a.m. today, Friday, June 25. The meeting stream live via Facebook.
Energy program provides assistance
IRONTON — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.
The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, which runs from July 1 through September 30, provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.
Households may also be eligible to receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days and have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years. Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
For more information about eligibility and the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
Concert series hosts Down to the River
IRONTON — The next concert in the Ironton aLive and Studimo Productions Summer Concert Series will feature Down to the River on Tuesday, June 29.
The free, two-hour outdoor concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and are held at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton. Bring a chair and the kids, it’s a family event.
The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe, Little Caesars Pizza, Citizens Deposit Bank, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Ironton TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance and Mi De Con of Ironton.
Food program offering services
IRONTON — The ILCAO Food Voucher Program funding will be used to provide $50 worth of fresh groceries (milk, eggs, meat) bi-weekly, to those who have seen a loss of income due to COVID-19, have children in the household, or are elderly (60-plus) to help provide nutrition to those impacted by the pandemic.
This assistance is needed with the great increase in the cost of these products and SNAP benefits not being sufficient to cover the increased food costs, school lunch programs are shut down and the summer meals program has been scaled back drastically this year due to COVID-19. The time frame of assistance is a maximum of six months per household per year.
Family must be income eligible.
If you have any questions call 740-532-3140 or stop by the OMJ One-Stop Center.
Farmers market open through October
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.