Chesapeake Little League vendor fair Feb. 22
CHESAPEAKE — Chesapeake Little League will host a Vendor Fair beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the cafeteria at Chesapeake Elementary School, 11359 County Road 1, Chesapeake.
Vendors include Pink Zebra,Scentsy, Farmasi, Bath Bombs, Boutique Clothing, Avon and more.
SPHS Band to host pancake breakfast Feb. 22
SOUTH POINT — South Point High School Band will host a Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the South Point First Church of the Nazarene, 401 Solida Rpad, South Point.
Cost is $5 for pancakes, sausage,coffee, milk and juice. Proceeds support the South Point “Band of Gold.”
Possible Ironton kayaking club in works
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Friends of Ironton are gauging community interest in a potential kayaking club.
Interested participants are encouraged to attend a meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Armory Smokehouse, 920 Vernon St., Ironton.
Organizers are seeking both participants and people willing to help lead the group and grow it into a kayaking adventure club with regular outings.
The first meeting is to simply gauge interest and discuss the possibilities.
4th Friday Chamber lunch set for Feb. 28 in Ironton
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth Friday Luncheon at noon on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
State Rep. Brian Baldridge will be the guest speaker for the event.
To RSVP for the luncheon, call Janie Payne at the Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550.
Indoor yard sale planned to fund Fairland playground
PROCTORVILLE — An indoor yard sale to help fund the Fairland East Playground Project is planned for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Fairland East Elementary School,10732 County Road 107, Proctorville.
For a $5 donation, eager shoppers can get an early preview from 8 until 9 a.m.; the sale opens to the public at 9 a.m.
All proceeds benefit the playground fund.
SS. Kresge reunion planned for March 20
IRONTON — A reunion for former employees of SS. Kresge in Ironton is set for 5 p.m. March 20 in the meeting room of the Ironton Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant.
Anyone who is interested in attending should contact Sue Lunsford at 740-532-5689, and bring any Kresge pictures you have to show others, to bring back memories of times gone by.
Warrior Within Women’s Conference set for Feb. 22
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point, will host the Warrior Within Women’s Conference from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. This is a free event with praise and worship, breakout sessions, and fun giveaways and drawings. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Pre-register at Connection Center, Tri-State Worship Center’s Facebook Event page or contact the church office at 740-523-0231.
OUS Writers Series set for Feb. 26
IRONTON — Ohio Southern Writers Series: Barbara Gay Poplin, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Ohio University-Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
The Ohio Southern Writers Series presents Barbara Gay Poplin and her book, “Barbara Gay’s Plain Ol’ Country Cookin’- Traditional Recipes From the Heart.”
This event will be held in the Student Resource Commons Success Center, located in the Collins Center on the Ironton Campus. It is free and open to all.
For more information or to request an ASL interpreter or other accommodation to attend this event, contact Barbara Costas-Biggs, 740-533-4649 or costas@ohio.edu. no later than Feb. 19.
Harvest for the Hungry hosting fundraiser March 1
IRONTON — Harvest for the Hungry is holding a soup-and-grilled cheese fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the First United Methodist Church at South 5th and Center streets in Ironton.
The suggested donation is $3.50 per person.
Peddler’s hosting poerty night Feb. 22
IRONTON — Poetry Night, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Peddler’s Home Cooking, 2225 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
Drop in for poetry night on the second Saturday of each month and help us spread the love of poetry to all ages. Come prepared to read poems by your favorite poets, share your own poetry, and/or listen as we dive into the world of fearless wordsmiths.
Day of the Sun Live at Ro-Na Feb. 22
IRONTON — Day of the Sun Live at the Ro-Na Theater, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Featuring Day of the Sun, ZeroKing, Suffer, King’s Hollow.
Tickets by Eventbrite. General Admission $10.
OUS Workforce Success offering free workshop March 11
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success is offering a free workshop for Ohio employers from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, to learn how to apply for the Ohio TechCred funding program.
TechCred provides reimbursement up to $2,000 per employee to Ohio companies that qualify for tech-focused training and credentials for their workforce.
Seating is limited and registration is required online: https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7Nve9iEX9Sq4hFP
Read more about TechCred: https://techcred.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/techcred.
Hour of Power with Dave Beam March 3 at OUS
IRONTON — Hour of Power with Dave Beam, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Ohio University-Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
This event will focus on creating a culture of excellence. Come and learn how to be a leader who inspires your team to be the best they can be. Mediocrity and apathy seem to be the norm, but your life and business need not follow the crowd! You can choose to create a stunning place of beauty and astounding customer service. It is all about leadership.
There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Register in advance by calling 740-533-4593 or via email to workforcesuccess@ohio.edu.
21st annual DD Chilifest and Craft Show March 14 at SPHS
SOUTH POINT — The 21st Annual ChiliFest and Craft Show For Developmental Disabilities Awareness is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at South Point High School.
This year will also feature a provider fair to showcase some of the services provided by agencies in Lawrence County for people with developmental disabilities. There will also be games for the kids. a craft fair, and the always-popular cake walk.
Registrations are now being taken for cooks who want to enter the chili contest. Awards will be given for best individual, best organization and People’s Choice. Download the registration form at https://www.lawrencedd.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5IBA32&dasi=3APB.