Vendor fair planned for Ironton Saturday
IRONTON — A vendor fair is planned for noon-5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Lawrence County Horsemen Association, Inc., arena at 475 Commerce Drive, Ironton.
Vendors include: Farmasi; Ring Bombs; Scentsy; homemade headbands; photographer; wood crafts; Plunder; Color Street; homemade sweet treats; homemade dog treats; massage, foot detox and beard oils; tack trailer; horse chiro; PEMF; Dr. Fugate; equine sports therapist; and custom shirts, made to order.
Scholarship applications open
SOUTH POINT — Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Scholarship Applications are now available.
Visit www.lawrencecountyohio.org to download an application.
Applications are due April 2.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.
Operation Christmas Child Yard Sale set
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point, will its annual Operation Christmas Child Spring Yard Sale from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
OUS hosting session with Dave Beam
IRONTON — “Think: Communication” — a BBS Power Session with Dave Beam — is set for 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, via Zoom.
Beam, who has been mentoring and coaching organization leaders for more than 17 years, identifies communication as the No. 1 challenge cited by organizational leaders and members. In this BBS Power Session you will learn how to solve problems and create amazing results through great communication.
Get your free ticket at www.mentordavebeam.com/events. Then, you will receive an invitation and instructions for attending the virtual event.
Sponsored by: Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashland Alliance and Ohio University Southern in partnership with LIGHTS Regional Innovation and the Southern Launch.
Historical Society planning Kent Sanborn display
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society is preparing a display for the late local photographer Kent Sanborn.
Sanborn was a photographer for over 40 years in Lawrence County who recently passed away.
The Historical Society is asking the community to submit copies of photos Sanborn took of sporting events from local schools. Submissions for pictures are due by April 4. There is a drop box at the museum on the corner of 6th and Adams streets in Ironton.
Nominations sought for OHIO Southern alumni leadership award
IRONTON — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award. To be considered, nominees must meet the following criteria:
Be a graduate of either a two-year or a four-year degree program at Ohio University Southern
Demonstrate positive leadership in the community
Nominations are open through April 1. The Alumni Leadership Award recipient will be acknowledged and will accept the award at the Spring Graduate Recognition Ceremony.
Nominations may be submitted online at www.ohio.edu/southern/alumni/leadership.
For questions about the award or for more information, contact Stephanie Burcham, coordinator of Center Outreach Initiatives, at blacks@ohio.edu.