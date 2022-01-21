PORTSMOUTH — Chelsea Clark, Green Township (Hamilton County) councilwoman and candidate for Ohio Secretary of State, is visiting the IBEW Hall, 110 Offnere St., Portsmouth, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, for a Meet and Greet/Q&A.
Masks are required.
The Scioto County Democratic Party will stream the event on its Facebook page.
Pancake breakfast set for Feb. 12
IRONTON — Ironton Rotary Club will hosts its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd. St., Ironton.
Cost is $6, and drive-through and take-out options will be available.
The Lawrence County Health Department will offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines from 8 a.m. until noon during the event.
Chamber 4th Friday luncheon Jan. 28
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will begin the new year 2022 with its 4th Friday Luncheon at noon on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Knights of Columbus in Ironton.
The Chamber will install new officers and new members for 2022 at the luncheon.
To make reservations, call Janie at 740-377-4550.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is planning the sixth annual Envision Access Conference, slated for March 2-4.
Educators, social workers, social service agencies, state and local government, judiciary, health care, and business and industry practitioners are sought to submit proposals sharing experiences and best practices with topics that address equal access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of secondary, post-secondary education and employment.
