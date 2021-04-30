REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
OU-Southern graduation on May 2
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern’s graduate recognition ceremonies, originally scheduled for Thursday, have been moved to Sunday, May 2 because of inclement weather.
The Nursing Pinning will now begin at 3 p.m., with the Graduation Recognition Ceremony to follow at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Michelle Goodman, coordinator of Campus Communications and External Relations, at goodmanc@ohio.edu.
Ironton Farmers Market open May 1
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market will be back in business starting Saturday, May 1.
The farmers market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Beginning next week, the farmers market will be open both Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
As part of the grand opening for the 2021 season, the market has a supply of reusable market bags for the first 1,000 people attending. Some new vendors also will be on hand this year, according to a news release.
Lucinda Baptist hosting spring church yard sale
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — There will be a spring church yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at Lucinda Baptist Church in Proctorville.
The event will take place rain or shine. All proceeds will go toward the church’s vacation Bible school and youth programs.
Genuine Unity in the Body of Christ set for May 1
SOUTH POINT — The God Factor Ministries will host the Genuine Unity in the Body of Christ: Iron Sharpening Iron Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on May 1 at the Tri-State Worship Center located at 901 Solida Road in South Point.
All pastors, ministers and leaders are invited to attend. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place.
For more information you may contact Stacy Medcalf at 740-646-3558.
Spring cleanup set for April 30 and May 1
ROME TOWNSHIP — Rome Township Board of Trustees will hold a Spring Cleanup from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
This service is being offered to Rome Township Residents only and paid for by Rome Township Taxpayers.
Dumpsters will be available at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Main Gate Entrance on County Road 411.
Rules will be enforced.
All persons wishing to drop off must show two proofs of residency: Ohio driver license and utility bill with your name and address.
All household garbage/trash must be bagged
No paint cans or chemicals accepted
Limit of one pick-up truck load per household
Metal appliances & furniture will be accepted
The Township will again offer a tire dumpster to dispose of your old tires. Limit 10 tires per household. First Come — First Served.
No businesses allowed.
Off-loading assistance will be provided by Rome Volunteer Fire Department as a community courtesy.
For more information, contact:
Mark Bailey, Trustee, 740-886-7598
Bob Mayo, Trustee, 740-886-8101
Brian Pinkerman, Trustee, 740-886-8774
Cheyrl Jenkins, Fiscal Officer, 740-886-7497