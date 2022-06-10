Yingling to speak at luncheon
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host its Fourth Friday Luncheon at noon June 24 at Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St. in South Point, Ohio. Guest speaker will be Kevin Yingling, RPH, MD, FACP, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Food distribution offered June 18
COAL GROVE — The Trinity Assembly of God (also known as The Love Center) in Coal Grove will host a drive-thru food distribution from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 18.
Newcomers will receive a card to fill out and keep on hand. Those who have received food before must present their card, or the card of the person for whom they are picking up food. Anyone in need from anywhere in the Tri-State Area is welcome.
For updates and additional information, visit Trinity Assembly of God on Facebook.
Regional planning group to meet
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Pop-up jobs event planned
SOUTH POINT — OhioMeansJobs and the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization will host a Pop Up! Shop from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Lawrence Village Apartments in South Point.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance, and more.
Music, arts festival to take place June 18
IRONTON — The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is planned for June 18 at the Ironton Riverfront.
This free event will feature live music from the John Inghram Band, Corduroy Brown, and jazz ensemble Person2Person.
There will also be a talent show with cash prizes, arts and food vendors, and Yoga by Viv.
The festival is presented by @thirdandcenter.
Weekly food distributions offered
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.
Museum open on weekends
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
Utility assistance available
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program began March 1 and will run until Sept. 30.
To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization to set up an appointment, where several documents must be presented.
For more information, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, Donna Robison at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219.
Farmers market open for season
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.
Free 2-1-1 service helps county residents
IRONTON — Lawrence County has a free 2-1-1 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs. 2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery. For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.