Pageant planned at Ro-Na Theater
IRONTON — The 2019 Harvest Moon Pageant is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton.
There are multiple age categories.
Entry fee is $25 by Sept. 13; $35 on pageant day (late registration from noon until 1 p.m. on Sept. 14).
For more information, call Cheryl Cleary at 740-533-7600 or Cecilia Lambert at 740-533-7258.
OLBH offering hernia screenings
RUSSELL, Ky. — Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital is offering free hernia screenings on hospital campus Friday, Sept. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.
To schedule a free screening, call the OLBH CareLine at 606-833-CARE (2273).
Second Ironton Wizardfest set
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton.
Tickets are available now at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
Business, hiring event planned
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — APEG, in partnership with JobsOhio and OMEGA are co-sponsoring a first-ever HR Best Practices event in southeast Ohio called "Locating Talent: Preparing for the Candidate Journey."
This is a free, half-day seminar for small business owners, HR professionals and hiring managers from organizations of any size. Current resources to attract and retain workforce will be discussed, including enhanced recruitment tools, free resources for finding workforce, taking charge of the talent pipeline, and breaking down the candidate journey.
Two events are scheduled: Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Chillicothe, Ohio, and Thursday, Oct. 3, in Cambridge, Ohio.
Register by emailing kfarber@apeg.com.
Library exhibit showcases American WWI history
IRONTON — Everyone is invited to view the traveling exhibition, "World War I and America," which is on display at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library through Sept. 5. Briggs Library's participation is through the Gilder Lehrman Institute.
In addition to the World War I display, the library also has a local exhibit set up, featuring photos of Lawrence County residents who served in various conflicts into the present day. The Library is located at 321 S. Fourth Street. Call 740-582-1124 for hours and information.
For more information, contact the OLBH CareLine at 606-833-CARE (2273) or OLBH visit BonSecours.com.