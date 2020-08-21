REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Lucinda Baptist resumes regular services
PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, has resumed its regular services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Evening worship is at 7 p.m. Sundays, and there is also a 7 p.m. service on Wednesdays.
JobsOhio grants available to businesses
SOUTH POINT — The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state, according to a news release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grant decisions are based on a number of project factors, including but not limited to company location, company ownership, jobs created and/or retained, and project fixed asset investment.
For more information about this grant, visit https://www.jobsohio.com/inclusion-grant/.
Ironton Wizardfest canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
IRONTON — The Ironton Wizardfest will not happen in 2020.
Out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have decided to skip the festival this fall and, instead, focus on making the 2021 event bigger and better.
In an announcement on the Ironton Wizardfest Facebook page, organizers wrote:
“In celebration of the most Magical Leap Year of a generation, Ironton Wizardfest will skip this autumn’s festival and start the planning for next year!
Once the year of hindsight is behind us, we shall emerge victoriously and celebrate with you like never before in the streets of Ironton in November of 2021!
“NOTE from the Magical Eight: This decision wasn’t made lightly and is rather heartbreaking.
However, the Most Magical Leap Year cannot be denied its power to wield potential dark forces on our celebration, and following suit of other festivities — and under the counsel of the magical governments of our territory — we have decided it best to come back next year with a grand affair we can all enjoy without fearing more than a tummy ache from too much delicious food and drink!”
For updates, follow Ironton Wizardfest on Facebook.
Perkings Ridge Cemetery in need of donations for mowing
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 Ohio Route 217, Scottown, OH 45678.