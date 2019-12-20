2020 dog tags on sale now through Jan. 31

IRONTON — Dog tags for the year 2020 are on sale in Lawrence County. Sales continue through Jan. 31.

Tags can be purchased at the following locations:

n Lawrence County Auditor’s Office

n Lawrence County Animal Shelter

n Jim’s Gun Shop

n Dickess Market

n South Point Storage

n Pine Tree Carry Out

The price is $16 per dog; $12 per spay/neutered dog; or $48 for a three-year tag.

Free 2-1-1 service helps county residents

IRONTON — Lawrence County has a free 2-1-1 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs.

2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery.

For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.

health group meets Saturdays in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.