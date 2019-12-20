2020 dog tags on sale now through Jan. 31
IRONTON — Dog tags for the year 2020 are on sale in Lawrence County. Sales continue through Jan. 31.
Tags can be purchased at the following locations:
n Lawrence County Auditor’s Office
n Lawrence County Animal Shelter
n Jim’s Gun Shop
n Dickess Market
n South Point Storage
n Pine Tree Carry Out
The price is $16 per dog; $12 per spay/neutered dog; or $48 for a three-year tag.
Free 2-1-1 service helps county residents
IRONTON — Lawrence County has a free 2-1-1 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs.
2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery.
For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.
health group meets Saturdays in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.