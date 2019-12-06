Christmas Extravaganza set for Saturday
SOUTH POINT — People 4 the Point will host a Christmas Extravaganza from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at South Point High School.
There will be pancakes and pictures with Santa; craft and vendor fair; kids craft and play area; and visits will a real reindeer named Dasher.
The movie, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” will be shown at 1 p.m.
Cost for breakfast is $5 per plate; children under 5 are free with a paying adult. Admission is free to the vendor and kids area.
Beulah Baptist hosting Breakfast with Santa
PROCTORVILLE — Beulah Baptist Church will host a Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the church, located at 20 Township Road 1087 in Proctorville.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Children 2 and younger are free. The breakfast will include sausage, eggs, pancakes, juice, coffee and milk. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA troops based in Proctorville.
The American Heritage Girls program is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. The mission of Trail Life USA is to guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others and experience outdoor adventure.
For more information, contact Angel Schneider, AHG Troop Coordinator, at 304-942-5222, or Tom Schneider, TL Troop Master at 304-638-7822.
First Baptist putting on Journey to Bethlehem
SOUTH POINT — First Baptist Church, 101 Solida Road, South Point, invites you to experience the Journey to Bethlehem at Mary and Joseph took so long ago.
The tours will run from 6 until 9 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at the church.
The guided tour takes about 20 minutes. There will be live animals on Friday and Saturday nights only. There is plenty of parking for this free event, and refreshments will be served.
2020 Lawrence Count dog tags on sale now
IRONTON — Dog tags for the year 2020 are on sale in Lawrence County. Sales continue through Jan. 31.
Tags can be purchased at the following locations:
n Lawrence Count Auditor’s Office
n Lawrence County Animal Shelter
n Jim’s Gun Shop
n Dickess Market
n South Point Storage
n Pine Tree Carry Out
The price is $16 per dog; $12 per spay/neutered dog; or $48 for a three-year tag.