Be Hope Band to perform Tuesday
IRONTON — Be Hope Church will participate in the Ironton Tuesday Night Concert Series as the Be Hope Band takes the stage at the Ironton Farmers Market at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
At the same time, the church will also host a Community Block Party and Worship Night at the market. The event will be fun for the whole family with music, inflatables, cotton candy, popcorn, and more — all for free.
Mini Golf Scramble to be held Tuesday
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will have a Mini Golf Scramble from 7 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Chesapeake Golf Range, 10194 County Road. 1, Chesapeake, Ohio. Teams of four will compete to win prizes. Proceeds from the event will provide an academic scholarship to an adult in Lawrence County.
For more information, contact Chamber Director Shirley Dyer at 740-377-4550.
Blue Sky to perform on Tuesday, Aug. 9
IRONTON — Blue Sky will perform in the Ironton aLive Tuesday Night Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Ironton Farmers Market.
Blue Sky was originally scheduled to perform on July 26, but that concert was canceled due to poor weather.
Ohio River Wine Festival will return in September
IRONTON — Ironton aLive has announced that the Ohio River Wine Festival will make a comeback for 2022.
The sixth annual wine and art celebration is scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Online ticket sales will open at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 on www.irontonalive.com.
Facing Hunger hosting food distributions
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone. Facing Hunger looks to serve more than 200 households each week.
Lawrence Museum open Saturdays, Sundays
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
