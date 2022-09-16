Avenge Hunger held through Oct. 2
SOUTH POINT — Armstrong is sponsoring its fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month through Oct. 2.
The company is collecting donations of food for the Backpack Buddies program. Items needed include:
- applesauce
- fruit cups
- crackers
- ramen noodles
- granola bars
- pudding cups
- fruit snacks
- macaroni and cheese
- cereal
- easy-open soups
- oatmeal packets
- juice boxes
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point is serving as a drop-off location.
Husted to speak in Ironton on Sept. 22
IRONTON — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is scheduled to speak about economic development, workforce, intel and the future of Ohio during a gathering at Weymouth Hill on Sept. 22.
Husted will discuss the proposed $20 billion Intel chip manufacturing plant.
The event is open to the public.
A $75 donation is suggested for the program.
Festival of Trees and Trains starts Nov. 18
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
Annual Ironton River Run scheduled for Sept. 24
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton River Run is planned for Sept. 24.
The race will begin at the riverfront, go around Moulton’s field, through central Ironton, along the scenic river path and floodwall, ending at the riverfront murals.
Proceeds will benefit Third and Center, an arts-based non-profit dedicated to sustainably building collaborative communities by facilitating conversation, connection and collabora-tion amongst those desiring to positively impact their community.
Cost is $25 if registered before Sept. 22; $30 day of race. Shirts guaranteed to all registered. No dogs allowed.
Sandwiches catered by Ghostly Gourmet will be served after the race.
Register for the in-person race at TriStateRacer.com/IrontonRiverRun5K.
Register for the virtual race option at TriStateRacer.com/VirtualIrontonRiverRun5K.
Soil and Water District meeting set for Sept. 24
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District will host its tradition Annual Meeting and Banquet this year, but it will be a special one.
This month is the 75th anniversary of the agency.
The banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Collins Career and Technical Center, 11627 Ohio 243, Chesapeake.
Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children age 5 to 12; free for children 4 and younger.
The menu includes roast beef, turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, rolls with butter, drinks and desserts.
Annual Cemetery Historical Walk set for Sept. 24
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Woodland Cemetery Historical Walk beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The informative walk is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.
Ohio River Wine Festival coming back on Sept. 24
IRONTON — Ironton aLive has announced that the Ohio River Wine Festival will make a comeback for 2022.
The sixth annual wine and art celebration is scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Online ticket sales are open at www.irontonalive.com.