OUS to host ‘I AM...’ series on Oct. 6
IRONTON — In honor of LGBT History Month, Ohio University Southern will host “I AM...” series with Eric Stern at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
In this virtual event, Stern will speak about his experiences being a queer professional from Ohio.
Stern is the interim assistant dean of the Career Development Office at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. He is the founding staff adviser for Berkeley Law’s First-Generation Professionals Group and the architect of Berkeley Law’s Judicial Clerkship Program. He serves as an adviser to the board of the Pipeline to Practice Foundation and is an active mentor through organizations like Thrive Scholars and the National Black Law Students Association.
For more information, contact Robert Pleasant at 740-533-4600.
Chesapeake plans Octoberfest event
CHESAPEAKE — The Village of Chesapeake will host Octoberfest for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Village Triangle.
The fun will begin at 9 a.m., with a fire prevention parade at 10 a.m.
There will be face painting, inflatables, live music, car show, vendors and food.
Animal Fun Day Oct. 8 at animal shelter
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, will host the Lawrence County Animal Fun Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 8.
There will be same-day adoption and photography, exams with vaccines provided by a veterinarian ($35), homemade animal and human treats, a tour of the animal shelter and onsite food truck.
Armstrong collecting food through Oct. 2
SOUTH POINT — Armstrong is sponsoring its fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month through Oct. 2.
The company is collecting donations of food for the Backpack Buddies program. Items needed include:
applesauce
fruit cups
crackers
ramen noodles
granola bars
pudding cups
fruit snacks
macaroni and cheese
cereal
easy-open soups
oatmeal packets
juice boxes
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point is serving as a drop-off location.
Jobs event set for Oct. 19 in Ironton
IRONTON — OhioMeansJobs and ILCAO will host a Pop Up! Shop from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Storms Creek Apartments in Ironton.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more.
There will also be Halloween treats for children.
Chamber’s Festival of Trees set for Nov. 18-20
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.