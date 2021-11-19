SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas Market continues from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Chamber’s office in South Point.
Admission is free. There will be a Christmas tree auction, local artisans, kid’s day activities and entertainment.
For more information, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
String Therapy to perform on Nov. 20
IRONTON — String Therapy will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Ironton High School Auditorium, as part of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2021-2022 Concert Series.
Cost is $15 and can be paid at the door; students admitted for free.
Masks will be required, and social distancing will be followed.
OUS offering free online registration
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is offering prospective students the opportunity to apply online for free during November, December and.
To receive this waiver, enter the code FeeFreeBobcat on the Application Information page: rhe.ohio.edu/apply/.
Meeting planned for new Lions Club
SOUTH POINT — A new Lions Club is forming in the South Point/Chesapeake area. An informational meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Giovanni’s in South Point.
Participants can enjoy free pizza while learning details of this new branch formation. The Lions are a community service organization focusing on service in the areas of: the environment, diabetes, vision, hunger relief and pediatric cancer.
For more information, contact Lion Mary Cogan at 740-534-2055.
OUS senior celebration planned Dec. 10
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host its annual College Credit Plus Senior Celebration on Dec. 10.
This event is geared to congratulate students for taking advantage of the college option program and is open to all seniors who took college credit plus courses from any college (not just those who attended Ohio University).
This fun, informative event will include prizes for students and the opportunity to learn about the transition to becoming a traditional college student. Ohio University Southern will also waive application fees, talk about scholarships and help with transcript requests.
Registration is required for T-shirt size and headcount for lunch. Register at https://rhe.ohio.edu/register/CCPSeniorCelebration.
OUS seeking adjust faculty applications
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is seeking applications for adjunct faculty as the need arises for the 2021-2022 academic year in art, music, communication studies, geography, psychology, English, physics, physical science, astronomy and sociology.
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3qrFAE4.