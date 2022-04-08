Proctorville VFW hosting breakfast
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9.
Adult cost is $7; children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome, and takeout is available.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Storm Water Task Force to meet
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will host its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the Union Rome Sewer System, located at 32 Private Drive #11100, Chesapeake.
Groundbreaking for sr. center planned
PROCTORVILLE — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Lawrence County Senior Center is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at the Lawrence County Fairground, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville.
OUS hosting career fair April 22
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host a career fair — open to students and the community — from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, April 22, in the Mains Rotunda on the Ironton campus.
For more information, email Eric Brown at browne4@ohio.edu.
Chamber hosting Derby Day Tea event
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Derby Day Tea Party from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the chamber office at 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
Cost is $5. Refreshments will be provided and participants will learn how to design their own Derby Day hats.
RSVP to the chamber by calling 740-377-4550.
OUS to have grad recognition, pinning
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host its Graduate Recognition Ceremony & Nursing Pinning on Thursday, April 28, in the Shafer Courtyard on the OUS Ironton campus.
The Nursing Pinning will begin at 3 p.m., and the Graduate Recognition Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Both ceremonies are in person this year.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be postponed until May 1.
Union Township cleanup day set for May 7
UNION TOWNSHIP — Union Township will host its semi-annual cleanup day on Saturday, May 7.
Items can be discarded on that day from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. — or until dumpsters are full — at the township lot on Coryville Road in Chesapeake. Must bring proof of residence.
The township will not accept: brush and yard waste, tires, hazardous materials, paint and paint cans or household garbage.
The Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Departments will assist in the cleanup and will accept donations during the event.
For more information, contact Union Township Trustees lason Forbush, 740-886-9599;
Dain Spears, 707-408-7072; Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.