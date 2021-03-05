REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri-State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
OUS to host team skills workshop
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will host a virtual workshop to discover your People Style and learn how to leverage People Styles to create more positive and effective relationships and teams.
The workshop will be from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, via Zoom with Dr. Kim Keffer, professor of Instruction at Ohio University Southern. The cost is $25 and includes the course materials, “People Styles at Work...And Beyond: Making Bad Relationships Good and Good Relationships Better,” by Robert Bolton.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Friday, March 19. Register at https://commerce.cashnet.com/ousworkforce.
For more information, please contact Workforce Success at 740-533-4593 or workforcesuccess@ohio.edu or Stephanie Burcham, Coordinator of Center Outreach Initiatives, Ohio University Proctorville Center, at 740-867-6701 or blacks@ohio.edu.
X
X
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society would like to honor the work of Kent Sanborn, local photographer.
“Sanborn has spent countless hours for more than 40 years dedicating his talent to capture our moments,” the society stated on its Facebook page. “We are planning a display of his talent for our opening day in April 2021. We are asking the community to submit (nonreturnable) photos that he has captured of you or your families. His photography will be on display at the museum for several weeks, and then be placed in an album to keep at the museum for a small collection of his talent. He has made history with his selfless dedication to our county. We want him to always be remembered.”
There will be a drop box placed in the front porch of the museum on the corner of 6th and Adams St. in Ironton. Also, photos can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 73, Ironton, Ohio, 45638.
X
X
IRONTON — Ohioans who are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments, water bills, or sewer payments are encouraged to contact the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization to submit an application for assistance.
CARES Relief Funding is available for a limited time and applicants are encouraged to reach out early.
All households experiencing challenges in paying their past-due payments should collect the required documents, and contact the ILCAO at 740-532-3140 or emergencyservices@ilcao.org as soon as possible.
Learn more at https://www.ilcao.org/cares or follow the ILCAO on Facebook.