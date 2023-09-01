Facing Hunger hosts mobile foodbank
SOUTH POINT — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host a new, drive-thru mobile food distribution at C3 Church, 1342 County Road 60, South Point, on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 12 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households on a first-come, first-served basis.
This will replace the distribution that was previously held at the Fayette Township Fire Department.
According to Facing Hunger Foodbank, 18% of Lawrence County’s population lives with food insecurity, including 23% of the county’s children.
For more information, visit www.facinghunger.org.
RCIA classes will begin Wednesday
IRONTON — Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) classes will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s (Ironton) in the Mother Chapel. This is an opportunity to learn more about the Catholic faith.
For more information, call Father Morris at 740-532-0712 or Jane Rudman at 740-516-0994.
Open house planned for new primary care center
SOUTH POINT — An open house is planned for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, for the new UK King’s Daughters South Point primary care facility at 214 Collins Ave., Suite A.
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guest can enjoy free health screenings, refreshments and giveaway items, and chat with doctors and staff.
Erica Schuster, M.D., and Cherri Sewell, APRN, are practicing at the new clinic.
For more information, call 740-867-2850.
OUS to host Family Day on Saturday, Sept. 23
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host students and family members on campus for Family Day from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, according to a news release.
The event is scheduled in Shafer Courtyard on the campus at 1804 Liberty Ave. Alumni, faculty and staff also are welcome for a day of family activities, fun, food, music and games.
Perkins Ridge church to host homecoming service
GREASY RIDGE, Ohio — Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church located at 9213 County Road 2 (Greasy Ridge Road) will have its annual Homecoming service on Sunday, Sept. 3. Bro. Billy Markins will be the speaker and singing will be provided by the Guyan Valley Trio.
Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m. and Homecoming Services will start at 11 a.m. with dinner to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Armstrong to host annual hunger program
IRONTON — Armstrong is sponsoring its sixth annual Avenge Hunger Month through Oct. 1.
The internet and cable provider is partnering with Breaking Bread to help local food pantries including the Community Mission Outreach Food Pantry in Chesapeake, Harvest for the Hungry in Ironton, Michael’s Grace Place in South Point and South Point First Church of the Nazarene in South Point.
Participation in the program could include hosting a food donation collection site; displaying cash donation boxes; hosting a live or virtual event at your business; organizing an employee volunteer day; or organizing a fundraising event. To find out more, visit www.armstrongonewire.com.
Healthy Women Initiative to host nutrition courses
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Healthy Women Initiative is hosting free nutrition courses from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 5, at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
The initiative is also offering free Pilates classes instructed by Eternal Yoga from 4:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the South Point Community Center. Each participant will receive a mat and carrier bag for attending.
Learn more about both offerings and register for the nutrition courses by calling 740-532-3962 or emailing czornes@lawcohd.org.
Lawrence County Museum open Saturdays, Sundays
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.