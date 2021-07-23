IRONTON — The OH-Zone Virtual Career Fair, serving Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties, is planned for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Career fields represented will include advanced manufacturing, automotive, energy and chemicals, financial, healthcare, food and agribusiness, logistics and distribution, and technology.
Participating employers include the University of Rio Grande; REDS Auto Center; Vertiv; Bellisio Foods; General Mills; Engines, Inc.; HydroChemPSC; Ironton Lawrence CAO Family Medical Center; XCal Tools South Point; PureCycle Technology.
Job-seekers can learn more and register at hireboom.work/gjlvcf.
OUS hosts Walk-In Wednesdays
PROCTORVILLE — Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for students who need help registering for in-person classes at the center, as well as advising or financial aid assistance.
Prospective students may also visit https://bit.ly/3ot1hjh to set up an appointment with an admissions advisor.
CAO gets funding to help out renters
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization has received new funding earmarked toward helping renters impacted financially over the last year pay their back rent and utilities.
The funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
To learn more about the program, including eligibility guidelines, visit www.ilcao.org and click on “Renters Relief Program.”
If you are a homeowner needing assistance with missed mortgage payments, click on “Mortgage Relief Program.”
Anyone in need of help may also contact the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization at 740-532-3140 or emergencyservices@ilcao.org.
