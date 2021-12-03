Heating bill help is now available
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may also be eligible.
Visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application.
New Lions Club to meet Dec. 9 in South Point
SOUTH POINT — A new Lions Club is forming in the South Point/Chesapeake area. An informational meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Giovanni’s in South Point.
Participants can enjoy free pizza while learning details of this new branch formation. The Lions are a community service organization focusing on service in the areas of: the environment, diabetes, vision, hunger relief and pediatric cancer.
For more information, contact Lion Mary Cogan at 740-534-2055.
OUS to host college credit celebration on Dec. 10
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host its annual College Credit Plus Senior Celebration on Dec. 10.
This event is geared to congratulate students for taking advantage of the college option program and is open to all seniors who took college credit plus courses from any college (not just those who attended Ohio University).
This fun, informative event will include prizes for students and the opportunity to learn about the transition to becoming a traditional college student. Ohio University Southern will also waive application fees, talk about scholarships and help with transcript requests.
Registration is required for T-shirt size and headcount for lunch. Register at https://rhe.ohio.edu/register/CCPSeniorCelebration.
OUS seeking applications for adjunct faculty
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is seeking applications for adjunct faculty as the need arises for the 2021-2022 academic year in art, music, communication studies, geography, psychology, English, physics, physical science, astronomy and sociology.
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3qrFAE4.
OUS offers free online application for classes
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is offering prospective students the opportunity to apply online for free during November, December and January.
To receive this waiver, enter the code FeeFreeBobcat on the Application Information page: rhe.ohio.edu/apply/.