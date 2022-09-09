Planning Commission to meet Sept. 15
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove.
Ohio River Revival Saturday in Ironton
IRONTON — The Ohio River Revival 2022 will bring 17 bands to the Ironton Riverfront from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The show is completely free to attend. There will also be food and crafts vendors.
Headliners include the John Stickley Trio and the Restless Leg String Band.
VFW 6878 hosting breakfast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Cost is $7 for adults; $4 for children 10 and younger. Everyone is welcome, and to-go meals are available.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted to speak Sept. 22
IRONTON — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is scheduled to speak about economic development, workforce, intel and the future of Ohio during a gathering at Weymouth Hill on Sept. 22.
Husted will discuss the proposed $20 billion Intel chip manufacturing plant.
The event is open to the public.
A $75 donation is suggested for the program.
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton River Run is planned for Sept. 24.
The race will begin at the riverfront, go around Moulton’s field, through central Ironton, along the scenic river path and floodwall, ending at the riverfront murals.
Proceeds will benefit Third and Center, an arts-based non-profit dedicated to sustainably building collaborative communities by facilitating conversation, connection and collabora-tion amongst those desiring to positively impact their community.
Cost is $25 if registered before Sept. 22; $30 day of race. Shirts guaranteed to all registered. No dogs allowed.
Sandwiches catered by Ghostly Gourmet will be served after the race.
Register for the in-person race at TriStateRacer.com/IrontonRiverRun5K.
Register for the virtual race option at TriStateRacer.com/VirtualIrontonRiverRun5K.
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District will host its tradition Annual Meeting and Banquet this year, but it will be a special one.
This month is the 75th anniversary of the agency.
The banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Collins Career and Technical Center, 11627 Ohio 243, Chesapeake.
Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children age 5 to 12; free for children 4 and younger.
The menu includes roast beef, turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, rolls with butter, drinks and desserts.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Woodland Cemetery Historical Walk beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The informative walk is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
IRONTON — Ironton aLive has announced that the Ohio River Wine Festival will make a comeback for 2022.
The sixth annual wine and art celebration is scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Online ticket sales are open at www.irontonalive.com.