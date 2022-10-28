IRONTON — Mountain Health Network is offering wellness lab screenings to the community, by appointment only, in November. Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled Monday-Friday, 7-10 a.m., Nov. 1-30. No profiles will be done Nov. 24-25, due to the holiday.
Blood profiles include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium for $25. Optional testing is available with the purchase of a blood profile for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test, and Vitamin D and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing for an additional $15 per test. Lab work should be performed while fasting.
The profiles will only be available at St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton, and St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5h Ave., Huntington.
To schedule an appointment, call the MHN Wellness Profile Scheduling Center at 304-526-1056.
Lawrence County Festival of Trees set for Nov. 18-20
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550.
Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts mobile food pantry
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a mobile food pantry in Lawrence County on the last Thursday of each month. The next one is set for Oct. 27 at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the distribution running from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone.
