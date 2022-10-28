The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wellness screenings held in November

IRONTON — Mountain Health Network is offering wellness lab screenings to the community, by appointment only, in November. Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled Monday-Friday, 7-10 a.m., Nov. 1-30. No profiles will be done Nov. 24-25, due to the holiday.

