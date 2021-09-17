IRONTON — The Lawrence County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Sept. 17, at the University Southern Campus Rotunda.
These are all walk-in clinics. No appointment is needed.
The health department will have Pfizer vaccines for 12 years of age and older and Moderna for 18 years of age and older. There will also be a limited number of doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for 18 years of age and older.
Abbot in neeed of home health aides
IRONTON — Abbott Home Care is hosting open interviews for home health aides at the OhioMeansJobs One-Stop Center in Ironton. The open interviews will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Cemetery Walk at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Every year, people gather at the cemetery to listen to the stories of the people buried long ago. As always there will be crowd favorites, such as the Russian ballerina who received jewels from Russia’s Tsar; the eccentric Nannie Kelly Wright, whose hard work made her the second-richest woman in the world; and Osa Wilson and her paranormal tombstone that seems to be giving clues about the day she died.
Guests can park in the Vertiv parking lot (formally Liebert) located on the corner of 9th and Lorain. There will be buses that will continually run between Vertiv parking lot and Woodland Cemetery for your convenience. For information, please contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at www.facebook.com/LawCoHS or call 740-532-1222.
CHESAPEAKE — OhioMeansJobs and ILCAO will host a Pop Up! Shop from 1 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Family Medical Centers in Chesapeake.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more.
