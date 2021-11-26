IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
IRONTON — The annual Christmas Candlelight Church Walk, hosted by the Lawrence County Historical Society, will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at First Baptist Church, 304 S. 5th St., Ironton.
Participants will tour eight of Ironton’s beautiful, historic churches, ending at the Lawrence County Museum with hot cider and refreshments.
The tour is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight and dress warmly.
For more information, call Nicole Cox at 740-646-4104.
OUS offers free online registration times
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is offering prospective students the opportunity to apply online for free during November, December and January.
To receive this waiver, enter the code FeeFreeBobcat on the Application Information page: rhe.ohio.edu/apply/.
South Point Lions Club meeting set for Dec. 9
SOUTH POINT — A new Lions Club is forming in the South Point/Chesapeake area. An informational meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Giovanni’s in South Point.
Participants can enjoy free pizza while learning details of this new branch formation. The Lions are a community service organization focusing on service in the areas of: the environment, diabetes, vision, hunger relief and pediatric cancer.
For more information, contact Lion Mary Cogan at 740-534-2055.
OUS seeking more adjunct faculty
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is seeking applications for adjunct faculty as the need arises for the 2021-22 academic year in art, music, communication studies, geography, psychology, English, physics, physical science, astronomy and sociology.
