Egg-Cellent Spring Festival to be April 3
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Ohio Horse Park, home of Adkins Performance Horses, is having its inaugural Egg-Cellent Spring Festival from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
The festival will host two Easter Egg Hunts (noon and 2 p.m.) with multiple chances to win a bicycle; pictures with the Easter Bunny throughout the day; games; pony rides; vendors and more.
Gate fee is $5 per person; children and younger are free. Proceeds will benefit the Adkins Performance Horses Youth Equestrian Team traveling to the National Barrel Horse Association Youth Worlds Competition in Perry, Georgia, in July.
The Ohio Horse Park is located at 400 Bobcat Lane, Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT — The Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization is organizing a USDA Farmers to Families food box distribution to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, at Grandview Inn & Suites, 154 County Road 450, South Point.
Residents of Lawrence County are eligible to receive a food box, which will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until the supply runs out.
For more information, call the community action organization at 740-532-3140.
SOUTH POINT — Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Scholarship Applications are now available.
Visit www.lawrencecountyohio.org to download an application.
Applications are due today, April 2. For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road, South Point, will its annual Operation Christmas Child Spring Yard Sale from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
IRONTON — “Think: Communication” — a BBS Power Session with Dave Beam — is set for 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, via Zoom.
Beam, who has been mentoring and coaching organization leaders for more than 17 years, identifies communication as the No. 1 challenge cited by organizational leaders and members. In this BBS Power Session you will learn how to solve problems and create amazing results through great communication.
Get your free ticket at www.mentordavebeam.com/events. Then, you will receive an invitation and instructions for attending the virtual event.
Sponsored by: Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashland Alliance and Ohio University Southern in partnership with LIGHTS Regional Innovation and the Southern Launch.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society is preparing a display for the late local photographer Kent Sanborn.
Sanborn was a photographer for over 40 years in Lawrence County who recently passed away.
The Historical Society is asking the community to submit copies of photos Sanborn took of sporting events from local schools. Submissions for pictures are due by April 4. There is a drop box at the museum on the corner of 6th and Adams streets in Ironton.