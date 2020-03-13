Planning Commission to meet on March 19
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Giovanni’s in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Chamber to help review real estate tax increase
SOUTH POINT — The Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce says it has had some concerns expressed by members questioning their real estate tax increases. In an effort to assist members, the chamber will host a tax appeal session at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
This session will be to help county business owners with filling out their “Complaint Against the Valuation of Real Property” forms to the Lawrence County Auditor’s office. To register or for more information, call 740-377-4550.
Former employee reunion of S.S. Kresge set for March 20
IRONTON — A reunion for former employees of S.S. Kresge in Ironton is set for 5 p.m. March 20 in the meeting room of the Ironton Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant.
Anyone who is interested in attending should contact Sue Lunsford at 740-532-5689, and bring any Kresge pictures you have to show others, to bring back memories of times gone by.
Fundraiser Paint Party to raise money for playground project
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fundraiser Paint Party, hosted by Bluegrass Mama Creations, will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Fairland East Elementary.
Participants can choose from the Mason jar, bunny or dragon designs. Cost is $30 for the adult door hanger and $15 for kids sizing. All supplies are included. Participants are encouraged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting paint on.
Space is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register or more for more information about these and other upcoming events, follow the Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook.
IRONTON — The Larry Keel Experience will perform live at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Hosted by The Ohio River Revival. Tickets, $20, by Eventbrite.
SOUTH POINT — The 21st Annual ChiliFest and Craft Show For Developmental Disabilities Awareness is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at South Point High School.
This year will also feature a provider fair to showcase some of the services provided by agencies in Lawrence County for people with developmental disabilities. There will also be games for the kids. a craft fair, and the always-popular cake walk.
Registrations are now being taken for cooks who want to enter the chili contest. Awards will be given for best individual, best organization and People’s Choice. Download the registration form at https://www.lawrencedd.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5IBA32&dasi=3APB.
IRONTON — The Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
An Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop (ABBBA) is the first step toward raising the value of art and creativity in our community. This free two-hour workshop will explore how creativity, innovation, and the arts can build new connections in the community and expand the local economy. Business people, creatives, and community members who are optimistic and positive about the future of Ironton are encouraged to attend.
Visit the Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop event page on Facebook to reserve a spot.