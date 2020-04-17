REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button.
Hand sanitizer available at Fruth Pharmacy
IRONTON — Fruth Pharmacy has purchased a large quantity of hand sanitizer packaged in 1-liter bottles that can be poured into spray bottles for individual use, according to the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce. The liter bottles are $10 each and limited to one bottle per customer.
Larger quantities may be purchased by health care providers or businesses. There are 12 bottles per case,but it is not necessary to purchase the entire case.
To purchase the sanitizer in bulk, you must place an order with the Chamber of Commerce. You may do so by calling: Dr. Bill Dingus, 740-533-7280 or email: dingus@ohio.edu or Shirley Dyer, 304-633-9716 or email: shirley@lawrencecountyohio.org.
You will receive an email or text to confirm the delivery is ready to be picked up on Tuesday, April 21, at the Ironton Fruth Pharmacy. Accepted methods of payment include cash, check or credit card. If you are tax-exempt, please have your tax-exempt card with you.
Worship center craft and vendors show moved to June
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center’s Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show originally planned for May 2 has been moved to June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The worship center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Admission is free. There will be local handmade crafts, independent businesses, and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase.
Spaghetti dinner to help Aid Twp Fire Department is May 2
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Aid Township Volunteer Fire Department Spaghetti Dinner and Cornhole Tournament is planned for 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Symmes Valley Elementary School, 14860 State Route 141, Willow Wood.
The Market After Dark rescheduled for August
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
Coach Ryan Day dinner planned for Thursday, May 14
IRONTON — OSU Coach Ryan Day: Leadership & Team Building Dinner, is planned for 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, Tickets at www.showclix.com.
Join OSU Head Coach Ryan Day, Ironton Coaching Legend Bob Lutz, and OSU Football alum Tyler “Tank” Whaley as they share their experiences and insights into what it takes to build exceptional teams and lead by example.
Tickets include food and drinks catered by the Armory Smokehouse, photo-ops on the red carpet, and optional meet and greets with the evening’s VIPs.
Flags of Honor opening ceremonies planned for May 22
IRONTON — Opening Ceremonies for Lawrence County Flags of Honor are planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
The event is hosted by Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes.
IRONTON — The Prince Experience is coming to the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Get tickets at www.ro-na.net.
Since 2002, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed concert event, The Prince Experience. What started out as a small theater production of “Purple Rain” has expanded into a night of unbelievable entertainment and all the hits of one of music’s greatest icons. Hear songs like “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “1999” and of course “Purple Rain.”
PEDRO, Ohio — The Jakes 14th Annual Fishing Day, hosted by the National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeards Chapter, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Lake Vesuvius.
This will be the 14th annual free fishing day for kids age 4 to 17 on the boardwalk at Lake Vesuvius.
The event will include fishing, contests, prizes, plus a great opportunity for youngsters to learn more about fish and fishing. A free hot dog lunch will be provided.
Participants should bring their own rod/reel, bucket, and bait (some poles and bait are available for children who don’t have their own).
This event is held in partnership with Wayne National Forest, National Wild Turkey Federation, Izaak Walton League, Lawrence County Bass Club, Pedro bass club and other partners.
Contact South Hills Longbeards Chapter President Larry Pernestti at 740-646-6907.