IRONTON — St. Mary’s ER Ironton and Family Medical Centers are celebrating their 10th anniversary from 3-6 p.m. today at the St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus, 1408 Campbell Drive.
There will be free hot dogs and ice cream treats while supplies last; activities for kids; door prizes; and live music by Cole Gannon.
There will be free hot dogs and ice cream treats while supplies last; activities for kids; door prizes; and live music by Cole Gannon.
Ironton concert to feature Blue Sky
IRONTON — The next Tuesday Night Concert at Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton will feature Blue Sky at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.
Everyone is invited to bring a chair and enjoy the free performance.
The concert sponsors are Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Marriott TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance, Appalachian Mechanical and ServPro of Scioto and West Lawrence Counties.
Chamber hosting Mini Golf Scramble
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Mini Golf Scramble from 7 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Chesapeake Golf Range.
Event sponsors include the Lawrence County Commissioners, Marathon, the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization and Quality Care Nursing Services.
For more information, call 740-377-4550.
Storm Water Task Force to meet July 25
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will host its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at the Union-Rome Sewer System located at 32 Private Drive #11100 Chesapeake, Ohio.
Ohio River Wine Festival to return
IRONTON — Ironton aLive has announced that the Ohio River Wine Festival will make a comeback for 2022.
The sixth annual wine and art celebration is scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Online ticket sales will open at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 on www.irontonalive.com.
Food bank hosts drive-thru food distributions
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.
