IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will present Writer’s Series: Eric Brown, an online event, from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Brown is the career coach for Regional Campuses, representing the Southern campus of Ohio University. He assists students by providing one-on-one career counseling, career engagement events, and career-oriented workshops.
Brown completed a master of fine arts in creative writing in 2021 from Southern New Hampshire University, where he specialized in speculative fiction. He lives in a rural Ohio town near the Ohio University Southern campus and writes short and long-form fiction.
His work is featured in Daily Science Fiction; he also presented at the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Popular Culture Association National Conference on the works of Stephen King.
Find the event on the OUS Facebook page to get the link to register.
For more information, contact Barbara Biggs, costas@ohio.edu, 740-533-4649.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is planning the sixth annual Envision Access Conference, slated for March 2-4.
Educators, social workers, social service agencies, state and local government, judiciary, health care, and business and industry practitioners are sought to submit proposals sharing experiences and best practices with topics that address equal access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of secondary, post-secondary education and employment.
