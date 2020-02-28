Fairland East Playground Project hosts fundraisers
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland East Playground Project has a pair of upcoming fundraising events. Proceeds from both events go toward getting a new playground for Fairland East Elementary School.
There will be an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the school, 10732 County Road 107, Proctorville. The sale will be inside the gymnasium. An early preview will be from 8-9 a.m. for a $5 donation. A Fundraiser Paint Party hosted by Bluegrass Mama Creations will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the school. Participants can choose from the Mason jar, bunny or dragon designs. Cost is $30 for the adult door hanger and $15 for kids sizing. All supplies are included. Participants are encouraged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting paint on. Space is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register or more for more information about these and other upcoming events, follow the Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook.
Ironton Rotary Club celebrates 100 years with dinner, fellowship
IRONTON — The Ironton Rotary Club will celebrate 100 years on Saturday, March 7, at the Riffe Rotunda at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
The event will consist of dinner, entertainment and fellowship and will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30.
Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple and are available at www.irontonrotaryclub.org/centinnial-celebration. For more information or to RSVP, email info@irontonrotaryclub.org.
Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts luncheon
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth Friday Luncheon at noon on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
State Rep. Brian Baldridge will be the guest speaker for the event.
To RSVP for the luncheon, call Janie Payne at the Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550.
Conference for students with disabilities set at Ohio Southern
IRONTON — Registration is underway for the Ohio University Southern Envision Access Conference: Supporting Students with Disabilities in the Tri-State. The Conference will be held on Friday, March 6, on the campus of Ohio Southern, located at 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
The event seeks to increase awareness and understanding of trends in addressing the needs of students with disabilities.
Conference registration is now open online at https://www.ohio.edu/southern/events/eaconference.cfm. The cost is $40 for professionals and $15 for students. College credit and continuing education units are available. All conference attendees will receive a certificate of participation.
For more information contact: Robert Pleasant, associate director, Student Resource Commons, pleasanr@ohio.edu, 740-533-4608; or Teresa McKenzie, M.S. Ed, accessibility coordinator, mckenzt1@ohio.edu, 740-547-3875.
Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends to perform March 7
IRONTON — Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends, with guests Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St, Ironton. Tickets at www.showclix.com.
S.S. Kresge reunion planned for March 20 at Frisch’s Big Boy
IRONTON — A reunion for former employees of SS. Kresge in Ironton is set for 5 p.m. March 20 in the meeting room of the Ironton Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant.
Anyone who is interested in attending should contact Sue Lunsford at 740-532-5689, and bring any Kresge pictures you have to show others, to bring back memories of times gone by.
Harvest for the Hungry to host fundraiser on March 1
IRONTON — Harvest for the Hungry is holding a soup-and-grilled cheese fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the First United Methodist Church at South 5th and Center streets in Ironton. The suggested donation is $3.50 per person.
Free workshop for Ohio employers set for March 11
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success is offering a free workshop for Ohio employers from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, to learn how to apply for the Ohio TechCred funding program.
TechCred provides reimbursement up to $2,000 per employee to Ohio companies that qualify for tech-focused training and credentials for their workforce.
Seating is limited and registration is required online: https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7Nve9iEX9Sq4hFP.
Read more about TechCred: https://techcred.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/techcred.
Hour of Power with Dave Beam set for March 3
IRONTON — Hour of Power with Dave Beam, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Ohio University-Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
This event will focus on creating a culture of excellence. Come and learn how to be a leader who inspires your team to be the best they can be. Mediocrity and apathy seem to be the norm, but your life and business need not follow the crowd! You can choose to create a stunning place of beauty and astounding customer service. It is all about leadership.
There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Register in advance by calling 740-533-4593 or via email to workforcesuccess@ohio.edu.
Larry Keel Experience to perform at the Ro-Na
IRONTON — The Larry Keel Experience will perform live at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Hosted by The Ohio River Revival. Tickets, $20, by Eventbrite.
ChiliFest and Craft Show for DD Awareness is set for March 14
SOUTH POINT — The 21st annual ChiliFest and Craft Show For Developmental Disabilities Awareness is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at South Point High School.
This year will also feature a provider fair to showcase some of the services provided by agencies in Lawrence County for people with developmental disabilities. There will also be games for the kids. a craft fair, and the always-popular cake walk.
Registrations are now being taken for cooks who want to enter the chili contest. Awards will be given for best individual, best organization and People’s Choice. Download the registration form at https://www.lawrencedd.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5IBA32&dasi=3APB.
Arts workshop set on March 19 at Ro-Na Theater
IRONTON — The Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
An Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop (ABBBA) is the first step toward raising the value of art and creativity in our community. This free two-hour workshop will explore how creativity, innovation, and the arts can build new connections in the community and expand the local economy.
Business people, creatives, and community members who are optimistic and positive about the future of Ironton are encouraged to attend.
Visit the Arts Builds Business Builds Art Workshop event page on Facebook to reserve a spot.
Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry seeks donations
IRONTON — The Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, located 120 N. 5th St. in Ironton, is in need of food donations. Items needed:
n Peanut butter
n Canned fruit
n Canned pasta sauce
n Canned tuna or chicken
n Large paper bags
Donations can be dropped off at the food pantry’s location. For more information, call 740-532-9918.