Ironton concert series to begin Sept. 1
IRONTON — Ironton aLive announced Thursday that it just got the go-ahead from the Lawrence County Health Department to begin its Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series on Sept. 1.
Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the Depot Square (farmers market location) in downtown Ironton.
COVID requirements will be in place. Guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bring a chair. Families can sit together, but must remain six feet away from non-household members.
OUS seminar to focus on business management
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host its next Hour of Power, “How To Be A Kind and Effective Manager” with business mentor and trainer Dave Beam, at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The seminar will occur online through Zoom.
Visit www.mentordavebeam.com/events to RSVP and register. Once registered, you will receive instructions for attending the event.
Lucinda Baptist Church resumes regular services
PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, has resumed its regular services.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Evening worship is at 7 p.m. Sundays, and there is also a 7 p.m. service on Wednesdays.
Everyone is welcome.
JobsOhio grant provides assistance for eligible projects
SOUTH POINT — The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state, according to a news release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grant decisions are based on a number of project factors, including but not limited to company location, company ownership, jobs created and/or retained, and project fixed asset investment. Support is generally intended for small to medium-sized companies with eligible projects.
For more information about this grant, visit https://www.jobsohio.com/inclusion-grant/.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery taking donations for mowing
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — Donations for Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, Ohio, 45678.