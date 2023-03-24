SOUTH POINT — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for a Lawrence County resident in need of a double-lung transplant is planned for 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the South Point Community Center, 408 2nd St. West, South Point.
Funds raised will go directly to medical expenses for Carl Bonecutter, a longtime resident of South Point who has been diagnosed with Alfal antitrypsin deficiency, which has destroyed his lungs.
Dinners, which will include spaghetti, salad, rolls and beverage, will cost $8 each. There will also be a bake sale and raffles for gift baskets.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Nichole Bonecutter at 740-479-1379, or search for “Carl Bonecutter’s Lung Transplant” at gofundme.com.
VFW 6878 to host bean, brat dinner
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host a Beans & Brats Dinner from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
Adult cost is $10; children 10 and younger eat for $5.
Everyone is welcome and to-go meals will be available.
The menu includes: white and brown beans, brats, sauerkraut, corn bread, dessert and drink.
Church celebrating 60th anniversary
IRONTON — The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, located at 525 Ohio 650 in Ironton, will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Everyone is welcome. The church’s pastor is Glenn Jenkins.
Ethics training for gov employees set
IRONTON — An ethics training program for city, village or county employees and officials is scheduled for April 3 at Ohio University Southern, according to Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley.
The two-hour program is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, Finley said.
