Scouts complete service project
PROCTORVILLE — The Mount Pisgah Committee, Inc. and The Boy Scout Troop 38 of Proctorville completed their Make A Difference Day Project on Oct. 24 with the help of local businesses, friends and family.
Donations were received from Sam’s Club and Walmart of South Point to feed the workers. Pizzas were purchased from Giovanni’s of Proctorville.
Media coverage was provided by The Herald-Dispatch and The Ironton-Tribune.
Committee member Susanne Howard extends thanks to all who participated.
Holiday Market to be Saturday, Nov. 14
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center will host a Holiday Marketplace Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Those interested in being vendors should call 740-523-0231.