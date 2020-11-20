REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Virtual Festival of Trees continues
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Festival of Trees continues its virtual tour of the trees and bidding through Saturday.
The virtual tour was produced by Armstrong Neighborhood Channel and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8QbuLoz7KI&feature=youtu.be.
If you are interested in bidding on a tree, call the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550 from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. today and Saturday.
No bids will be accepted online.
The trees can be pickup at the Chamber on Sunday or Monday or call for an arrangement.
Current bids will be updated on Facebook. Bids will only be accepted by calling into the Chamber, not on Facebook. Proceeds of the trees will go to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce scholarships.
Church hosting clothing giveaway
PROCTORVILLE — New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville will host a Winter Clothing Giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the church, located at 111 Township Road 1130, Proctorville.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
For more information, call the church at 740-886-5311.
COVID-19 relief grant available to businesses
SOUTH POINT — The Small Business Relief Grant is designed to provide relief to Ohio businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
Gov. Mike DeWine has designated up to $125 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses to help them through the current crisis. The program, which began accepting applications on Nov. 2, will be administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency.
For more information and to apply, visit https://businesshelp.ohio.gov/small-business-relief-grant.html.