VFW 6878 hosting breakfast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
Adult cost is $7; children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome, and takeaway is available.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The Chase playing Ironton concert
IRONTON — The next Tuesday Night Concert at Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton will feature The Chase at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
Everyone is invited to bring a chair and enjoy the free performance.
Upcoming concerts will feature Rodney Crisp on July 19 and Blue Sky on July 26.
The concert sponsors are Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Marriott TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance, Appalachian Mechanical and ServPro of Scioto and West Lawrence Counties.
Lawrence County Museum hosting pie event July 16
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society will host a Pie Social and Pie Contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
The museum is located at 506 S. 6th St., Ironton.
There will be prize categories for both amateur and professional bakers.
For more information, send a Facebook message @LAWCOHS.
Jason Mays performing at The Armory July 16
IRONTON — Jason Mays will give a solo acoustic performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at The Armory in Ironton.
For more information, visit www.jasonmaysmusic.com.
Regional Planning Commission to meet July 21
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Storm Water Task Force to meet July 26
CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will host its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Union-Rome Sewer System located at 32 Private Drive #11100 Chesapeake, Ohio.
Food bank hosts drive-thru food distributions
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.