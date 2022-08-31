Ohio River Revival set for Sept. 10
IRONTON — The Ohio River Revival 2022 will bring 17 bands to the Ironton Riverfront from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The show is completely free to attend. There will also be food and crafts vendors.
Headliners include the John Stickley Trio and the Restless Leg String Band.
Woodland Cemetery Walk set for Sept. 24
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Woodland Cemetery Historical Walk beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The informative walk is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.
Chamber’s Festival of Trees Nov. 18-20
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
VFW Post 6878 to host spaghetti dinner
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will offer a spaghetti dinner from 1 until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Adult cost is $8, and children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome, and to-go is available.
The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drink.
Ohio River Wine Fest returns Sept. 24
IRONTON — Ironton aLive has announced that the Ohio River Wine Festival will make a comeback for 2022.
The sixth annual wine and art celebration is scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Online ticket sales are open at www.irontonalive.com.
