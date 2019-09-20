Chamber luncheon to be on Sept. 27
SOUTH POINT — The next Chamber of Commerce 4th Friday Luncheon will begin at noon on Sept. 27 at Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St., South Point. Ohio State Sen. Bob Peterson will be the guest speaker.
Armstrong collecting food for hunger month
SOUTH POINT — Armstrong Backpack Buddies provides food for children in need on weekends throughout the school term. This is an opportunity to ensure young minds are fueled up and ready to be future contributors to our area. Food items needed: applesauce, crackers, granola bars, fruit snacks, cereal, oatmeal packets, fruit cups, ramen noodles, pudding cups, macaroni and cheese, easy-open soups and juice boxes.
Armstrong will be collecting the food items through Oct. 4. There is a drop-off box at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 216 Collins Avenue, South Point.
South Point Friends of Library host book sale
SOUTH POINT — The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library.
Call 740-377-2288.
‘Bringing the Farm to You’ event planned for Sept. 28
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A free “Bringing the Farm to You” event is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, Ohio.
Demonstrations include cow milking, wool spinning, canning, maple syrup and raising honey bees. There will be farm animals, tractors, games and more.
Presentations include 4-H, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, ODNR Division of Forestry, FFA, Ohio Soybean Council, Lawrence County Homemakers and the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Ironton Wizardfest set for Nov. 9-10
IRONTON — The second annual Ironton Wizardfest, celebrating all things Harry Potter, is set for Nov. 9-10 in downtown Ironton. Tickets are available at www.irontonwizardfest.com.