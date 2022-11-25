LCECA collecting gifts for children
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy (LCECA) and Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization are collecting gifts for children who may otherwise go without.
Currently, approximately 400 children enrolled in LCECA programs are experiencing extreme financial hardship.
Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children 6 and younger will be accepted through Dec. 12. They can be dropped off at any Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy location, or pickup can be arranged by emailing info@headstartworks.org.
Monetary donations can also be mailed to: Attn: LCECA Kristen Watson, 1722 County Road 60, South Point, Ohio, 45680. Checks should be made payable to the Lawrence County Early Childhood Academy.
Application fees for OUS students waived
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is waiving application fees for prospective students who apply in November, December or January.
Ohio’s first-priority date for scholarships is Jan. 15.
Applications can be completed online at rhe.ohio.edu/apply.
Wellness lab screenings offered in November
IRONTON — Mountain Health Network is offering wellness lab screenings to the community, by appointment only, in November. Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled Monday-Friday, 7-10 a.m., through Nov. 30. No profiles will be done Nov. 24-25, due to the holiday.
Blood profiles include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium for $25. Optional testing is available with the purchase of a blood profile for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test, and Vitamin D and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing for an additional $15 per test. Lab work should be performed while fasting.
The profiles will only be available at St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton, and St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5h Ave., Huntington.
To schedule an appointment, call the MHN Wellness Profile Scheduling Center at 304-526-1056.
For more information, visit mountainhealthnetwork.org/wellness.
