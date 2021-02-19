REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
CARES funding is available to Ohioans
IRONTON — Ohioans who are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments, water bills, or sewer payments are encouraged to contact the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization to submit an application for assistance.
CARES Relief Funding is available for a limited time and applicants are encouraged to reach out early.
All households experiencing challenges in paying their past-due payments should collect the required documents, and contact the ILCAO at 740-532-3140 or emergencyservices@ilcao.org as soon as possible.
Learn more at https://www.ilcao.org/cares or follow the ILCAO on Facebook.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County District Library is partnering with others in our community to bring new job opportunities to residents. Immediate openings are available for full-time, work-from-home jobs starting at $14 per hour plus benefits. More than 30 specialized positions are available for individuals with medical or dental office experience. These positions start at $16 per hour plus benefits.
Minimum requirements: high school diploma or equivalent. Must be able to type a minimum of 20 WPM. Experience working with a PC and the Windows operating system including Microsoft Office.
To learn more and to get started, visit https://www.gritohio.org/job-opportunities
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will host “Know Your Workstyle,” a virtual workshop to help participants discover their “People Style” and learn how to leverage People Styles to create more positive and effective relationships and teams.
The workshop is planned for 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, with registration deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
Cost is $25, which includes all course materials. Register at https://commerce.cashnet.com/ousworkforce.