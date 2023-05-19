Crosswalk painting event scheduled
IRONTON — A crosswalk painting event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 3rd and Center streets in Ironton.
Hosted by art-based nonprofit Third and Center, the event aims to transform the intersection into a vibrant, colorful space that reflects the community’s spirit and character.
Paint and other necessary materials will be provided by Third and Center. No painting experience is necessary. All are welcome and encouraged to wear comfortable clothing that can get dirty.
To learn more about Third and Center, visit its website at thirdandcenter.com.
Facing Hunger hosts food pantry
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. until noon on the last Thursday of each month at Central Christian Church, 1542 S. 7th St., Ironton. The next one will be May 25.
This schedule is subject to change and the distributions last until the end time or the mobile food bank runs out of food.
Follow Facing Hunger Foodbank on Facebook or its website, www.facinghunger.org/get-help/ for the most up-to-date schedule.
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The 8th annual Run Like a Lion 5K is set for May 25, beginning at the Coal Grove High School track.
The race starts and ends on the track; the course goes through the streets of Coal Grove.
Onsite registration begins at 6 p.m. on race day. Cost is $25 for those who register before May 25; $30 for those who register on race day.
The primary mission of the Lions Club is the prevention of blindness through providing eye health care for the financially disadvantaged and to assist impaired individuals through activities such as pilot dogs, large print materials, Ohio Lions Eye Research Foundation, Ohio Sight And Hearing and more. Youth and community activities are also promoted.
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association will host its annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, at the Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church located at 9213 County Road 2, Willow Wood, Ohio.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Donations for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 Ohio 217, Scottown, Ohio 45678.
IRONTON — Young people ages 14-24 whose households are at 200% of the poverty level or below are invited to apply for the Lawrence County Summer Youth Employment Program.
This program employs young people from June 5-Aug. 11, paying $12 per hour up to 40 hours a week. All jobs are in Lawrence County. Participants will be able to learn work skills, build up their resumes, and learn how to take advantage of year-round services like career counseling, tutoring and tuition assistance.
Stop in at the Ohio Means Jobs One-Stop Center in Ironton or call 740-532-3140, ext. 12235, to apply.
GETAWAY, Ohio — Donations are needed for upkeep of the historic Getaway Community Cemetery, which has been in use for more than 130 years.
Tax-deductible gifts will be used to maintain the grounds (mowing, trimming) as well as resetting and adjustment of headstones and bases that have shifted over the years.
Your gift can be directed to: (Make checks payable to) Getaway Community Church Cemetery Fund, 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, OH 45619; Attention: Chad Higgins (Pastor).
For questions or concerns, contact Pastor Higgins by email at crhiggins28@gmail.com or call or text 740-646-1429.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.