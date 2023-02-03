Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast Feb. 11
IRONTON — The Ironton Rotary Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Knights of Columbus building at 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast Feb. 11
IRONTON — The Ironton Rotary Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Knights of Columbus building at 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
An $8 donation is recommended.
Blood Drive Feb. 15 on Ironton Campus
IRONTON — The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association is sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.
The blood drive will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Riffe Rotunda on the Ironton campus.
Exhibit continues at university gallery
IRONTON — The artwork of Cedric Michael Cox continues to be exhibited through Feb. 10 at the Ohio University Southern Art Gallery.
Visitors will be able to step inside a world created by Cox, whose paintings “catapult color into rhythmic action with both abstract and recognizable images,” and feature compositions inspired by themes in music and the natural world.
The Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is located in Room 111 in the Dingus Technology Center on the Ironton campus. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
IRONTON — Comedian Ginger Billy will perform at the historic Ro-Na Theater in Ironton at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
“Ginger Billy is a hillbilly from the backwoods turned comedian and has been recognized as a heartthrob in the country community because of his incredible physique,” according to the event posting. “He is shirtless, tattooed and gives viewers a humorous look into life. He lives in Upstate South Carolina with his wife and family. For years he was a respiratory therapist, but one day, after the retirement of Dale Earnheart Jr., he thought maybe he’d make a video and his popularity on social media began his comedy career.”
Hosted by Mad Hatter Shows and Ro-Na Theater, tickets can be purchased at www.etix.com/ticket/p/7343499/ginger-billy-in-irontonoh-ironton-rona-theater.
The show is all-ages, but it’s recommended for ages 17 and older.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.