Festival of Trees runs through Saturday
SOUTH POINT — The 2019 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, continues today, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.
Activities will include a Kids’ Day, and a live, drive-through Nativity performed by Jeremiah 28 at The Point industrial park.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
Drive Thru Nativity set for Friday and Saturday
SOUTH POINT — Jeremiah 38 ministries will present the Drive-Thru Nativity on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Point Industrial Park in South Point.
The Drive-Thru Nativity will go from 6-9 p.m.
This event is sponsored by Quality Care Nursing Services and is brought to you by the Festival of Trees.
OUS Community Band performing Nov. 22
SOUTH POINT — The Ohio University Southern Community Band will perform at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The performance will take place during the Festival of Trees and Christmas Market at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point. Admission is free.
John Berry Christmas Tour Dec. 3 at IHS
IRONTON — John Berry Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry, part of his 23rd Annual Christmas Tour, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Ironton High School auditorium.
Tickets are available at www.johnberry.com or at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 740-377-4550.
Small Business Saturday events set in Ironton
IRONTON — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 30, when Ironton aLive will once again take part in the nationwide American Express Small Business Saturday. The popular event will feature again s’mores, passport signing at businesses to win as much as $300 in Ironton Bucks, hiding the elf, a picture with Santa at the City Center, the Santa Express trolley moving shoppers around the city to all the Ironton shopping areas, and making cookies with the Elves at the Iron Town Coffee Lab.
The Party Place is offering a babysitting service for the day and also will be offering a place for guys to hang out while their wives shop, showing the Ohio State game with “that team up North.”