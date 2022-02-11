Pancake breakfast set for Saturday
IRONTON — Ironton Rotary Club will hosts its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd. St., Ironton. Cost is $6, and drive-through and take-out options will be available.
The Lawrence County Health Department will offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines from 8 a.m. until noon during the event.
Proctorville VFW breakfast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Adult cost is $6; cost is $4 for children 10 and younger. Everyone is welcome.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
IRONTON — Community Education Classes are back at Ohio University Southern. These are open to the general public regardless of educational background and are non-credit.
Coming up in February are several dog obedience and finance classes, as well as gardening.
For more information, visit https://www.ohio.edu/southern/community.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will present Writer’s Series: Eric Brown, an online event, from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Brown is the career coach for Regional Campuses, representing the Southern campus of Ohio University. He assists students by providing one-on-one career counseling, career engagement events, and career-oriented workshops.
Brown completed a master of fine arts in creative writing in 2021 from Southern New Hampshire University, where he specialized in speculative fiction. He lives in a rural Ohio town near the Ohio University Southern campus and writes short and long-form fiction.
His work is featured in Daily Science Fiction; he also presented at the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Popular Culture Association National Conference on the works of Stephen King.
Find the event on the OUS Facebook page to get the link to register.
For more information, contact Barbara Biggs, costas@ohio.edu, 740-533-4649.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is planning the sixth annual Envision Access Conference, slated for March 2-4.
Educators, social workers, social service agencies, state and local government, judiciary, health care, and business and industry practitioners are sought to submit proposals sharing experiences and best practices with topics that address equal access and opportunity for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of secondary, post-secondary education and employment.
Visit https://www.ohio.edu/southern/events-southern/eac to learn more about how to be a presenter at 2022’s virtual conference.