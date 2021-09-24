Ohio Horse Park Fall Fest is Saturday
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Ohio Horse Park, home of Adkins Performance Horses, will host its 2nd annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 25.
This year’s festival includes a cruise-in, Bark in the Park with dog show and costume contest, chili cook off, pony rides, games, inflatables, food, live entertainment and more. Admission is $5 per person (3 years and younger free).
Jobs event Sept. 29 in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE — OhioMeansJobs and ILCAO will host a Pop Up! Shop from 1 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Family Medical Centers in Chesapeake.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more.
Cemetery Walk at Woodland Saturday
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Cemetery Walk at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Every year, people gather at the cemetery to listen to the stories of the people buried long ago. As always there will be crowd favorites, such as the Russian ballerina who received jewels from Russia’s Tsar; the eccentric Nannie Kelly Wright, whose hard work made her the second-richest woman in the world; and Osa Wilson and her paranormal tombstone that seems to be giving clues about the day she died.
Guests can park in the Vertiv parking lot (formally Liebert) located on the corner of 9th and Lorain. There will be buses that will continually run between Vertiv parking lot and Woodland Cemetery for your convenience. For information, please contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at www.facebook.com/LawCoHS or call 740-532-1222.
Food distribution event Sept. 30 in South Point
SOUTH POINT — Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will host a food distribution from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 at 154 Co. Rd. 450, South Point (the old Grandview Inn).
Food items will be given to families who are residents of Lawrence County and within 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
This event is facilitated by HAPCAP for Health, a HAPCAP initiative designed to improve health outcomes in Southeast Ohio. Food items will be sourced and distributed by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, also a HAPCAP program.
The Lawrence County Health Department will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines to attendees who wish to receive one. Those 18 and older with Medicaid MCP (CareSource, Buckeye, Molina, or United Healthcare Community Plan) and receiving their first dose of the vaccine will receive a $100 gift card. Community information booths will also be available to share resources and program information. Attendees will be able to speak with representatives of the following organizations: Ironton-Lawrence Community Action, Early Childhood Academy, COAD4Kids, PAC, and Early Intervention.
Pre-registration is required to attend the food distribution portion of this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Lawrence County zip code. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Household income is self-declared on site at the event. Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813 or at info@hapcap.org with questions on registration.