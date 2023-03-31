Free egg hunt planned for April 8
CHESAPEAKE — “Operation Easter Egg” takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, on the Chesapeake High School football field.
The free Easter egg hunt event will feature 20,000 hidden eggs, along with food, games, face painting, pictures with the “Panther” Bunny, and more.
County museum reopens Sunday
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams streets in Ironton, reopens for the season from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, from April until December.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated. Special events are planned for this spring.
Church anniversary set forSaturday
IRONTON — The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, located at 525 Ohio 650 in Ironton, will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Everyone is welcome. The church’s pastor is Glenn Jenkins.
Ethics training to take place Monday
IRONTON — An ethics training program for city, village or county employees and officials is scheduled for April 3 at Ohio University Southern, according to Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley.
The two-hour program is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, Finley said.
Board hosts monthly meetings
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities board of directors will hold its monthly board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Open Door School, 600 Carlton-Davidson Lane, according to a news release.
Mobile food pantry available
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a mobile food pantry in Lawrence County on the last Thursday of each month.
The next one is set for Oct. 27 at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the distribution running from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone.
Rome Twp. board meets monthly
PROCTORVILLE — The 2023 regular monthly meetings for the Rome Township Board of Trustees are scheduled as follows: January through November meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday each month; the December 2023 meeting will be held on the third Tuesday of the month.
All meetings are at the Township Maintenance Building located at 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. The public is always welcome to attend.
Donations for cemetery accepted
GETAWAY, Ohio — Donations are needed for upkeep of the historic Getaway Community Cemetery, which has been in use for more than 130 years.
Tax-deductible gifts will be used to maintain the grounds (mowing, trimming) as well as resetting and adjustment of headstones and bases that have shifted over the years.
Your gift can be directed to: (Make checks payable to) Getaway Community Church Cemetery Fund, 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, OH 45619; Attention: Chad Higgins (Pastor).
For questions or concerns, contact Pastor Higgins by email at crhiggins28@gmail.com or call or text 740-646-1429.