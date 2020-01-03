Symmes Valley Little League meeting Sunday
WILLOW WOOD — Symmes Valley Little League will have a board meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Symmes Valley Elementary School cafeteria.
Anyone who is interested in having an active role on the little league board is encouraged to attend the meeting.
Lawrence Soil & Water to host workshop
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence Soil & Water Conservation District will host a workshop for contractors, developers, engineers and township/village officials.
The workshop will be 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Joint Response Operations Center (JROC Facility) located at 715 Lane Street, Coal Grove, Ohio.
The speaker will be Justin Reinhart from the Ohio EPA. The workshop will focus on BMP Minimum Control Measure #4 Construction Site Storm Water Runoff Control and #5 Post- Construction Storm Water Runoff Control and Measure #6 Pollution Prevention/Good Housekeeping for Municipal Operations in the Storm Water Management Plan.
There is no fee for the workshop. There will be light refreshments served.
RSVP by calling the Lawrence Soil & Water Conservation District at 740-867-4737.
Health group meets Saturdays in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE — Health Seekers, a Christian-based group, meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Morning Start Full Gospel, 3564 County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, for exercise, weigh-ins, measurements and a class.
2020 dog tage on sale through Jan. 31
IRONTON — Dog tags for the year 2020 are on sale in Lawrence County. Sales continue through Jan. 31.
Tags can be purchased at the following locations:
n Lawrence Count Auditor’s Office
n Lawrence County Animal Shelter
n Jim’s Gun Shop
n Dickess Market
n South Point Storage
n Pine Tree Carry Out
The price is $16 per dog; $12 per spay/neutered dog; or $48 for a three-year tag.