Commissioners meeting rescheduled
IRONTON — Next week’s Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting has been rescheduled from Tuesday to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the commissioner’s meeting room on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser planned
SOUTH POINT — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for a Lawrence County resident in need of a double-lung transplant is planned for 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the South Point Community Center, 408 2nd St. West, South Point.
Funds raised will go directly to medical expenses for Carl Bonecutter, a longtime resident of South Point who has been diagnosed with Alfa-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which has destroyed his lungs.
Dinners, which will include spaghetti, salad, rolls and beverage, will cost $8 each. There will also be a bake sale and raffles for gift baskets.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Nichole Bonecutter at 740-479-1379, or search for “Carl Bonecutter’s Lung Transplant” at gofundme.com.
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom is selling spring flower bulbs for residents’ yards, containers and gardens.
All orders and payments are due by Feb. 28.
Varieties include dahlias, peonies, lilies and many more.
See the full brochure at “The Ironton in Bloom” Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/741216886633615.
GETAWAY, Ohio — Donations are needed for upkeep of the historic Getaway Community Cemetery, which has been in use for more than 130 years.
Tax-deductible gifts will be used to maintain the grounds (mowing, trimming) as well as resetting and adjustment of headstones and bases that have shifted over the years.
Your gift can be directed to: (Make checks payable to) Getaway Community Church Cemetery Fund, 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, OH 45619; Attention: Chad Higgins (Pastor).
For questions or concerns, contact Pastor Higgins by email at crhiggins28@gmail.com or call or text 740-646-1429.
IRONTON — Comedian Ginger Billy will perform at the historic Ro-Na Theater in Ironton at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
“Ginger Billy is a hillbilly from the backwoods turned comedian and has been recognized as a heartthrob in the country community because of his incredible physique,” according to the event posting. “He is shirtless, tattooed and gives viewers a humorous look into life. He lives in Upstate South Carolina with his wife and family. For years he was a respiratory therapist, but one day, after the retirement of Dale Earnheart Jr., he thought maybe he’d make a video and his popularity on social media began his comedy career.”
Hosted by Mad Hatter Shows and Ro-Na Theater, tickets can be purchased at www.etix.com/ticket/p/7343499/ginger-billy-in-irontonoh-ironton-rona-theater.
The show is all-ages, but it’s recommended for ages 17 and older.
