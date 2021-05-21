Horse show set for May 22 in Ironton
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Horseman’s Association will host a horse show at 475 Commerce Drive, Ironton, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.
There are no fees to observe the show, and anyone can enter to compete.
There are currently 12 competition classes.
Additional shows are planned for June 5, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23.
For more information, call Jeremy Duncan, Horseman’s Association president, at 740-646-2291.
All welcomed to cemetery meeting
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association will hold the annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at the Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 9213 County Road 2, Willow Wood, Ohio.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Free rides offered to get COVID-19 shots
IRONTON — Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Department of Transportation Services is offering free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
This is available free-of-cost to individuals of all ages. Prior to scheduling a vaccination appointment, call Lawrence County Transit at 740-532-2269 to determine vehicle availability. Lawrence County Transit is located at 223 S. 2nd St. in Ironton.
Free virtual workshop series starts May 25
IRONTON — Having trouble getting the hang of remote work with Zoom or Teams? Ohio University Southern is offering a free, virtual workshop series called Telework 101: A Virtual Course on How to Thrive Remotely.
The course is intended to help participants maintain productivity, creativity and personal time while working remotely.
The free workshop begins on Tuesday, May 25, and continues for seven consecutive Tuesdays, concluding on July 6. Each class meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Registration is limited. Visit https://www.ohio.edu/southern/community/workforce-success-initiative to learn more and to sign up.
Youth program teaches employment skills
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Summer Youth Employment Program will help young people learn employment skills, build their resumes and earn more than minimum wage this summer.
This program will be June 1 though Aug. 13, and is open to all eligible Lawrence County residents ages 14-24.
Work will be in Lawrence County. Positions will be up to 40 hours per week and $10 per hour.
Year-round services such as career counseling, tutoring, and training assistance will be offered following the summer employment.
Stop in at the OMJ One-Stop Center in Ironton, or call 740-532-3140, ext. 12235, to apply.
Ironton Farmers Market open Fridays, Saturdays
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.