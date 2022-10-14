VFW 6878 hosting pig roast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will host its Annual Pig Roast from 3 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 10.
The menu includes plain or BBQ pulled pork — just meat or as sandwiches; cole slaw; brown or white beans; regular or Mexican cornbread; soft drinks and dessert.
Everyone is welcome, and take-out meals are available.
Harvest of Hope Dinner Saturday
NEW BOSTON, Ohio — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will host the Harvest of Hope Dinner and Silent Auction from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the New Boston ReStore, 3520 Rhodes Ave., New Boston.
Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the silent-auction bidding will end at 8 p.m. There will be music and a cash bar. Tickets are $50 per person.
The proceeds will support Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s mission to provide qualified homebuyers in Scioto County with the opportunity to build and buy their own decent and affordable homes.
To purchase tickets or donate to the silent auction, contact Nancy Donini at 740-357-7472 or David Michael at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State at 304-523-4822.
Job event set for Oct. 19 in Ironton
IRONTON — OhioMeansJobs and ILCAO will host a Pop Up! Shop from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Storms Creek Apartments in Ironton.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more.
There will also be Halloween treats for children.
Chamber’s Festival of Trees Nov. 18-20
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce advises everyone to save the date for its Festival of Trees and Trains, scheduled for Nov. 18-20.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor at the festival, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will have its regular meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
