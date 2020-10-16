REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Food boxes to be distributed
SOUTH POINT — Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Farmers to Families Food Boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays in October at Grandview Inn and Suites, 154 County Road 450, South Point.
The food boxes are part of the USDA Coronavirus Farmers Assistance Program.
Recipients should bring a photo identification or a utility bill proving residency in Lawrence County. Boxers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-thru format.
For more information, call the Ironton-Lawrence County CAO at 740-532-3140.
Festival of Trees, Christmas Market set for November
SOUTH POINT — The 2020 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market is set for 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, and on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
Beautifully decorated trees will be up for bid, local vendors will sell handcrafted items, and music and food will set the tone for the holiday season.
OU Southern hosts virtual race series
IRONTON — Community members are invited to join Ohio University Southern’s monthly virtual series, Campus Conversations, which addresses race from different perspectives, from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Hosted by the Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion, Campus Conversations hopes to serve as a catalyst for change by bringing people together to learn, share experiences, ask questions and inspire collective action.
October’s event is “Campus Conversation: A Freedom Rider in 2020,” with Joan C. Browning. As a Freedom Ride, Browning was an active part of the Civil Rights Movement. In the decades since, she has continued her activism and shared her experiences to inspire others to do the same. She will discuss how social activism continues to play a critical role in ensuring racial equality in our communities today.
This event is open to Ohio University Southern students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community.
The event will be virtual and registration is required by visiting https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0TfqNQ0LoAS5j1P.
For more information, contact Robert Pleasant at pleasanr@ohio.edu or 740-533-4600.
Luminary 5K slated for Nov. 21
SOUTH POINT — The 2nd Annual Luminary 5K Presented By Armstrong is set for 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Point Industrial Park in South Point.
The course will be illuminated by tea-lights, and runners will pass by a dress rehearsal of the Drive Thru Nativity sponsored by Jeremiah 38 Ministries.
The proceeds from the 5K Run and Festival of Trees and Christmas Market are used for scholarships for Lawrence County High School Students and for the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Development program.
To register online or to download the registration form, go to www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=10735.